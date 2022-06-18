Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

