Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PERI stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
