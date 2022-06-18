Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

PDL opened at GBX 95 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.31. The stock has a market cap of £184.49 million and a PE ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor purchased 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,672.05).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

