PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Acquires 7,307 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,603,541 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,146.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Eli Samaha purchased 2,000 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Eli Samaha purchased 21,087 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha purchased 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha bought 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $654,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $447,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 32.1% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 784,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 190,665 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

