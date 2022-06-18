Physicians Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 353.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

