Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.16

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.16 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 93.70 ($1.14). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.14), with a volume of 477,048 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.11. The company has a market capitalization of £505.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

