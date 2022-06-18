Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

