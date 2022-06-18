Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Points.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Points.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Points.com by 37.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Points.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

