Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $7.46 on Friday. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

