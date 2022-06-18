PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

PREKF opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

