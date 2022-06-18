Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 543,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 1,937,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,245. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

