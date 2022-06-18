Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,934 shares of company stock valued at $142,275,850 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.