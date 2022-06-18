Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

