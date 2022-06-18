Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

