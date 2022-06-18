Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
