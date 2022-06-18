Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.