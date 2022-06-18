Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

