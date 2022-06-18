Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,310 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

