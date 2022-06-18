Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.