Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,169 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 121,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.