Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,754 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.