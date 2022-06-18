Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

