Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

