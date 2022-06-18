Project TXA (TXA) Market Cap Tops $990,608.78

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $990,608.78 and approximately $30,574.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars.

