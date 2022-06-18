Prosper (PROS) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $647,010.06 and $440,336.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

