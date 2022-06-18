Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

