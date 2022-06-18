Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $160,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Target were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Target by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

TGT stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

