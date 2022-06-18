Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $349,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

