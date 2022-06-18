Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $192,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $441.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.81.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

