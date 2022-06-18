Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $192,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $441.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.81.
Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
