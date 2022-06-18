Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,481. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

