Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $19.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

