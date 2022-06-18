Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 979 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.