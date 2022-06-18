Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 40,647 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,647 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

PAGS stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

