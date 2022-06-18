Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 408 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

STZ opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

