Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 662 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,660 shares of company stock worth $10,055,740 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

