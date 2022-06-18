Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.04. 814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.96% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

