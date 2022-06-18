Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUYI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puyi during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Puyi during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUYI stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Puyi has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

