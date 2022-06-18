QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,218,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,793. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

