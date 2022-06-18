QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.