Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 613,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.25. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Get Quantum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quantum by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quantum by 6,391.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.