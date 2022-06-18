Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 77241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,009.25. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10.

Quarterhill Company Profile (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

