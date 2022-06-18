Quebecoin (QBC) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $6,204.75 and $6.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

