Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0018 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $101,924.41 and approximately $424.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.71 or 0.06079896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00122208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00095094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

