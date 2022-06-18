Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $89.14 million and $1.19 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $729.24 or 0.03836696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00105094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00095609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,848,900,872 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

