Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £675,850.02 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15.
Range Resources Company Profile (LON:RRL)
