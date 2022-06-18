Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 1.2%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.28). Approximately 3,055,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,462,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.90 ($1.26).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Reach from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 135 ($1.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £331.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.43.

In related news, insider Jim Mullen acquired 80,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,048.21 ($120,218.73).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

