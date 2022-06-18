RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

RED (RED) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $243,171.21 and approximately $118.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00246546 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000653 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.