Redpanda Earth Trading Down 35.7% This Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $376,030.48 and approximately $102,668.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

