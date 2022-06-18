Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.40. Remark shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,490,617 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Remark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.45.

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Remark by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Remark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

