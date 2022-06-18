renDOGE Market Cap Achieves $187,994.36 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $187,994.36 and approximately $537.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.02262646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00094497 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013989 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

