Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 573,722 shares.The stock last traded at $10.77 and had previously closed at $11.37.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 482.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

