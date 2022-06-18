Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 20.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

